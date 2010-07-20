Camera+the ultimate photo app

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or someone who’s barely touched a camera,
Camera+ will make you love taking photos..
Camera+ helps you use your iPhone to shoot the best photos you possibly can. Packed with several handy features that your standard camera app doesn’t include, your pics will improve the instant you start using Camera+.
Use your iPhone’s flash as a continuous fill light to improve photo quality, especially for portrait and macro shots.
Easily setup your shots using the “rule of thirds” to make your compositions more interesting.
Up to 6× zoom with advanced digital processing provides you with quality that simply blows away the competition.
Set exposure separately from focus. You can now easily control how light or dark your shots come out.
Use the Stabilizer to steady your iPhone and get the sharpest photos you can.
There are countless uses for the Timer including taking the highest-quailty self-portraits.
Capture all the action by using Burst to take rapid streams of shots.
If you care about the quality of your photos, then you’re going to love Clarity. Magically transform your photos with a single tap.
All the pics you take in Camera+ go in the innovative Lightbox where you can quickly and easily skim through them and get rid of bad shots. You save only the photos you’re satisfied with so that your camera roll stays neat and clean.
And here’s where the power of Camera+ really shines because we’ve included some of the easiest, but extremely powerful image editing available so that you can get unbelievably good looking photos with just a few simple taps.
Camera+ doesn’t just limit you to editing new pics… you can quickly import your existing photos into the Lightbox so that you can breathe new life into them.
Easily find out detailed info about your photos including when they were shot, dimensions, sizes. You can also see at a glance all the edits you applied to any pic.
For when you can’t remember where you took a photo, the map will jog your memory.
And for all you true photo geeks, we even display the finer details like ISO, focal length, shutter speed, etc. Camera+ puts the power in your hands.
Whether you want to show your results to your friends and family or the whole world, Camera+ has got you covered. Proudly share your photos on Facebook, Twitter, and Flickr. Or go the more personal route and email or message them from right within the app.
Automatically sync your Camera+ photos between all of your devices. Shoot all day on your iPhone… and then edit at night on your iPad. As you take your photos, they automatically pop-up on your iPad so you can easily take advantage of the larger screen and advanced editing features of Camera+ for iPad.
BY PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER Lisa Bettany
Professional photographer, Lisa Bettany created a slew of stunningly beautiful effects. With a single tap, you can transform a soulless pic into a work of art. Make your photos shimmer with “HDR”… get down and dirty with “Grunge”… fill your pics with emotion and despair with “So Emo”. And this is just the tip of the iceberg… there are dozens of 1-touch effects for you to experiment with so that you can get the perfect results every time.
Brush effects on and off to create some really stunning visuals. Easily perform the “color splash” technique where you turn your photo black & white but keep parts of it in vibrant color.
You can combine multiple effects to make some really wild effects. Find just the right combination of effects and intensities to create your very own personal “signature” effect.
Every now and then, you end up with a sideways photo. You can fix that right up with our rotate and flip tools.
If you have any pics that are a bit crooked, you’ll definitely appreciate the straightening tool.
For those times when your photos come out a little too yellow or a little too blue because of the lighting conditions, you can easily change the white balance. Your pics will look just the way you remember them when you took them.
With our incredibly flexible exposure, brightness, contrast and saturation tools, you can tweak your photos till your heart’s content. Get the look just right. Create your photographic masterpieces.
With our 1-tap red eye removal, we automatically detect the red eyes in your shots and fix them right up.
Sometimes a photo comes out just a little too blurry. Other times, a bit of extra blur is exactly what a photo needs to soften it up. Either way… with our sharpening and blurring tools, we’ve got you covered.
A lovely vignette can be just the thing that turns a good shot into a great shot. And with controls for intensity and radius, you get exactly the look you want.
Most modern digital cameras all have scene modes to help you get the best photos for your particular situation. And why shouldn’t your iPhone have this great feature? With Camera+, you get to choose from several scene modes including Food, Sunset, Night, Portrait, Beach, and many more. If you just want great looking shots with the least amount of effort, just tap Auto and watch your drab pics come alive.
When your pics come out too dark, you’re able to make them look great with one touch by using the integrated digital flash. Stop throwing away photos because they’re too dark!
If you didn’t line-up your shot perfectly when you took it, you can easily fix that with Camera+. And when you want to get a bit creative, we setup a bunch of popular crop sizes for you. With a single tap, you can make your pics square, 4×6, 8×10, etc. We’ve even included a “golden ratio” crop so you can get the most aesthetically pleasing results.
With Camera+, you get several great border designs so that you can put the finishing touch on your photos. From simple black and white borders to more gritty designs, you’ll be able to add wonderful finishing touches that take your shots from ordinary to extraordinary.
Have some fun with your photos by putting captions on them. It’s a great way to really personalize your favorite shots.